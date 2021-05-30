1 of 6

AURORA | After a year spent sequestered in their suburban enclaves, Aurora residents will once again be able to nosh funnel cakes and watch tots get tossed from careening livestock this summer.

Officials this week announced that the Arapahoe County Fair will be returning to the prairie of far East Aurora this summer, a year after the 2020 event was axed due to concerns spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement solidified that all three of Aurora’s counties — Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas — will hold their annual ode to western traditions and recreation this summer. The Colorado State Fair in Pueblo is also slated to take place this year after an abridged version was held in 2020.

Arapahoe County festivities will be the first of the summer, running from July 22 through July 25 at the county fairgrounds on East Quincy Avenue in Aurora.

“We know how hard this past year has been and how eager we all are to get back to fun activities, and we are doing everything we can to plan for a ‘safe, but normal’ Fair,” Nancy Jackson, Chair of the Board of Commissioners for Aurora’s largest county, said in a news release.

At this time last year, the fairgrounds that play host to the various rodeo, carnival and 4-H activities had been converted into an overflow medical center designed to treat COVID-19 patients if hospitals became too full.

“We will continue to monitor COVID restrictions, but we are beyond excited to get back in the saddle — safely — and the show must go on,” Jackson said in a statement.

Tickets to the Arapahoe County event are $15, and parking costs an additional $10.

A craft beer festival dubbed Pours on the Plains will be a separate ticketed event held on the evening of July 23.

Getting to the event should be immensely improved this year following the completion of a new $12 million road project at Quincy and Gun Club Road intended to assuage traffic jams in the area. The so-called continuous flow intersection has been under construction all spring, though it’s slated to be completed by July, according to information released by Arapahoe County.

Massive backups have clogged the only road leading to the fairgrounds at various events in recent years.

Fair festivities in Aurora’s two other counties are scheduled to take place in the days following the goings-on in Arapahoe County, with the Douglas County Fair expected to occur from July 31 through Aug. 8 in Castle Rock, and the Adams County Fair planned for Aug. 4 through Aug. 8 in Brighton.

Entertainment schedules are still being solidified, though 1970s rockers Styx are expected to play the fairgrounds on Henderson Road in Adams County about a month after the fair on Sept. 12.

St. Louis-born rapper Nelly will headline the state fair festivities at the Southwest Motors Events Center in Pueblo at 7 p.m. Sept. 4, according to event organizers.

The state fair is scheduled to run with various daily events from Aug. 27 through Sept. 6.

Ticket information for all three county fairs can be found at adamscountyfair.com, arapahoecountyfair.com and douglascountyfairandrodeo.com. Information for the state fair is posted on coloradostatefair.com.