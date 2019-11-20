Curtains for the holidays: Metro theater highlights for the season

Though it may be curtains for balmy temperatures across the Front Range, metro area marquees are only

beginning to heat up.

Local and regional companies speckled throughout metro Aurora are staging a slew of standards and premieres this winter, from Christmas-themed classics to brow-raising

burlesque.

Here’s a quick hit of what to expect on stages across the metroplex later this year and in the new decade.

The Vintage Theatre

The coda of The Vintage Theatre’s 2019 season brings a pair of regional premieres with “Looped” and “Tuck Everlasting.” The former, a Matthew Lombardo-penned comedy, showcases Deborah Persoff as Tallulah Bankhead, a waning golden-era film star who has been asked to record one last re-dub at a recording studio for her final picture. The latter follows 11-year-old Winnie Foster as she falls into the endless — literally — world of wonder and whimsy dished by the Tuck family. In the first quarter of 2020, Vintage Executive Director Craig Bond has “Frost/Nixon,” “The Scottsboro Boys” and “Marvin’s Room” the queue.

The Aurora Fox Arts Center

For the second year in a row, The Aurora Fox is staging The Second City’s “Twist Your Dickens,” a satirical take on the holiday tale featuring Scrooge, Marley and the rest of the gang. The show runs through Dec. 22. Children of the 1960s and 1970s may want to take note of the Fox’s offering on Dec. 29 and Dec. 31, when staff is staging a live celebration of the music of James Taylor, Carole King and Carly Simon with “Take To The Highway.” In January, the city theater is ringing in the new year with “The Squirrels,” followed by “Secrets of the Universe” in February.

The Arvada Center

Dickens diehards will have to travel to Arvada this season to get their dose of old Chuck’s tale this year due to renovations at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Though the DCPA is staging an immersive theater offering at Stanley Marketplace this holiday season, the Arvada Center is the only large theater offering the tale of Tiny Tim this December. A musical version of the beloved Ella Enchanted also runs through the end of 2019 in Arvada, with Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express” and The Bard’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” on the docket for the start of 2020.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts

A pair of world premieres stick out of the DCPA’s upcoming season, with both “You Lost Me” and “twenty50” earning their theatrical stripes for the first time in January. The season’s caboose next April will feature a highly anticipated production in Tarrel Alvin McCraney’s (of Oscar-winning “Moonlight” fame) “Choir Boy.” In the meantime, “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville” and “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical” are each swimming through town in the coming weeks. Also of note: Musical juggernauts “The Book of Mormon” and “Hamilton” are both returning to the Queen City of the Plains’ arts complex in June and August 2020, respectively.

Parker Arts, Culture and Events Center

There’s nary a quiet night at the PACE Center on Pikes Peak Avenue, and this holiday season is slated to be no exception. The megaplex has a veritable gaggle of quick-hit productions and events slated through the New Year’s Day, from a local take on “The Nutcracker” to two nights of burlesque and drag with “Santa’s Naughty List.” The PACE crew is also closing November with a one-night performance of a “Las-Vegas style” Michael Jackson tribute and starting January with a holiday concert presented by the Parker Symphony Orchestra and the Parker Chorale. A staging of Roald Dahl’s “Matilda” begins the 2020 theater year.

Firehouse Theater Co at the John Hand Theater

No cover-ups here. The Firehouse Theater Co. brings the favorite Miramax movie to the live stage for a month. “Calendar Girls” follows the relationships of women who agree to make a topless calendar to raise money for a hospital waiting room setee in the Yorkshire Dales. The small town women become international phenoms and struggle with the changes that brings to their lives.

Directed by Linda Suttle, the show runs at the John Hand Theater on Lowry from Nov. 23 through Dec. 22