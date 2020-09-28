Woman dies after pickup truck flips on I-70 in Aurora Monday

AURORA | One woman has died after being ejected from a pickup truck that rolled over on Interstate 70 in Aurora early Monday morning.

Aurora police said the driver of a Ford pickup truck “lost control,” causing the vehicle to roll over while traveling west on I-70 near the offramp for Interstate 225 at about 4:20 a.m. Sept. 28.

Two passengers were ejected from the truck as the vehicle flipped, police said. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and another man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Police did not provide details regarding the condition of the driver.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the woman who was killed in the coming days.

Preliminary findings indicate the truck driver may have been speeding prior to the incident.

Anyone who may have video footage or otherwise pertinent information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for monetary rewards in exchange for legitimate information.