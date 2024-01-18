AURORA | It’s that time of year to come in out of the cold.

Not just the weather, but as the holidays recede in the rear-view mirror with all their familiar comfort, January offers a way to step out of your cultural been-there-done-that.

This week, the Vintage Theater is offering an edgy play based on a graphic novel that looks at a wide range of queer issues.

The Aurora Fox is gearing up for a profound and funny look at abstract arts in a very concrete comedy.

And a unique look by area artist SA Bennett at the African diaspora through offers gallery goers a look the cultural evolution of Africa over centuries.

Here’s what’s up and coming soon to warm your cultural winter.

Graphic revelation: Tony award-winning musical ‘Fun Home’ at the Vintage

Vintage Theatre last week opened the acclaimed musical “Fun Home,” based on Alison Bechdel’s graphic novel focusing on queer issues.

Performances are at the Bond-Trimble Theatre and directed by Emma Maxfield, “Fun Home” features book and lyrics by Lisa Kron and music by Jeanine Tesori.

The 2015 Tony Award winner for Best Musical and Pulitzer Prize finalist is praised as “a fresh, daring new musical” and “a heart-breaking human story.” It navigates through the life of Alison, exploring her childhood at her family’s funeral home, her journey of self-discovery, and the complex relationship with her father.

The Aurora cast includes Mac Vasquez and Adeleia Odekirk as Little Alison, River Hetzel as Medium Alison, and Maya Ferrario as Adult Alison, among others.

The local production is produced and performed by an entirely queer creative team and crew, paying homage to its source material with themes of family, memory and identity.

The show is an hour and 40 minutes with no intermission.

“Fun Home” addresses mature themes, including LGBTQIA+ trauma, domestic violence and discussions of suicide. The production team, led by Music Director Alec Powell and Assistant Director, Samwell Rose,have created a stage that reflects the essence of the

popular graphic novel.

IF YOU GO —

When: Friday, Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 18. Curtains at 7:30 p.m. and some matinees at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets: $20 – $38,

with group rates available

Info: www.vintagetheatre.org

Where: Vintage Theatre,

1468 Dayton St.

— Sentinel AI

Laughing at the art of the ‘ART’

The Aurora Fox Arts Center launches 2024 with the internationally acclaimed comedy, “ART,” by Yasmina Reza.

The show is a sharp, witty exploration of art and friendship, performed at the Fox’s Studio Theatre.

The show opens Feb. 3 and runs through Feb. 24.

“ART,” translated by Christopher Hampton and directed by Kate Gleason, has garnered international recognition, including the Tony Award for Best Play, the Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and the NY Drama Critics Award for Best Play.

The play revolves around three friends and a controversial white painting, sparking intense debates and challenging the trio’s long-standing bonds.

Matthew Schneck and Gareth Saxe help bring to life this engaging story where the purchase of an abstract painting leads to a comedic yet profound dissection of friendship and art. The play questions the value of art and examines how personal interpretations can strain relationships.

“ART” promises an 85-minute roller coaster of emotions. The play is billed as suitable for audiences 16 and older. The play contains adult language.

IF YOU GO —

When: Feb. 3 through Feb. 24, curtains at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Tickets: $29 -$42

Info: AuroraFoxArtsCenter.org

or 303-739-1970

Location: Aurora Fox Arts Center, 9900 E. Colfax Ave.

— Sentinel AI

Denver Art Society Celebrates Black History Month

The Denver Art Society is set to honor Black History Month in early February.

This celebration is free and open to the public. Organizers say it promises to be an evening full of artistic inspiration and cultural expression.

Headlining the event are internationally acclaimed artist Thomas E. Lockhart III and distinguished photographer Travis Broxton.

Lockhart is known for his unique creative process, blending various genres and techniques on a black canvas using a white crayon or pencil, complemented by fabric, paper and metal textures. Broxton, inspired by the philosophy of Minor White, captures images that reveal deeper meanings beyond their initial appearance.

The event also showcases the diverse talents of Tiffany Lynn and Friends with soul-stirring music, Da’Janai Smith’s liturgical dance, and powerful spoken word performances of Bridgette Tolbert and Volleny Bryant.

Adding to the festivities, CJ’s Stick Fingers will be serving soul food.

The program includes pre-event and post-event performances by Ellie and the Alibis, Soneffs 8, Angela Perry, and PawnShop Motel. Additionally, Denver Art Society has scheduled a series of free events throughout February, including a drum circle, art critique groups, open mic nights, live art sessions and an artist talk with Grace Noel, a local artist of native Ute, Tewa and Spanish ancestry.

IF YOU GO —

When: 7 pm. – 10 p.m. Feb. 3

Where: Denver Art Society, 734 Santa Fe Drive

Tickets: Free, donations are welcome

Info: 303-534-1132 or at

www.denverartsociety.org

— Sentinel AI

NKollectiv Gallery’s ‘ReMix’ expo warms winter art scene

Denver’s NKollectiv Gallery is enlivening the city’s art scene with its new exhibition, “ReMix.”

The gallery is known for a diverse array of styles and techniques.

“ReMix” showcases the work of guest artist SA Bennett alongside NKollectiv’s member artists, including Kelly Austin-Rolo, Rita Bhasin, Craig Demmon, Naomi Gagnon, Steve Girard, Nicole Korbe, Krista Lavonas, Michele Messenger, Carolyn Miller, Jerry Severns and Carol Till.

The exhibition touts an intriguing mix of artistic expressions, ideal for dispelling the winter blues.

SA Bennett, a figurative painter, celebrates the African diaspora through her art. A biracial artist from Jamaica, Bennett’s work reflects the cultural evolution of Africa over centuries. While she primarily works with acrylics, her recent explorations in ink resist, cold-wax and oil techniques mark a new direction in her artistic journey. Bennett, an art educator and artist in the U.S. for over 40 years, brings a unique perspective to the Denver art community.

NKollectiv offers a curated space for local Colorado artists, featuring a wide range of media including ceramics, metal, glass, wood, jewelry and paintings.

IF YOU GO —

Where: 960 Santa Fe Drive

When: Jan. 19 through Feb. 11. An exhibition kickoff is slated for Jan. 19 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Regular gallery hours are Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 5 p.m.; Friday from noon to 7 p.m. (extended to 9 p.m. on event nights); and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Info: nkollectiv.com

— Sentinel AI

Brett Matarazzo’s “Counterpart” shines at Pirate Gallery

Pirate Contemporary Art in Lakewood’s 40West Art District is hosting “Counterpart,” a collaborative exhibition by member artist Brett Matarazzo through Feb. 4.

“Counterpart” is a celebration of Matarazzo’s relationships in the art community, showcasing a variety of mixed-media works. These pieces, created between December 2020 and January 2024, demonstrate the synergy of collaboration, with artists contributing to each other’s work.

Matarazzo’s distinct style, featuring found wood sculpture, laser cut forms, and graphic image transfer, is a highlight of the show. The exhibition includes collaborations with artists Eric Anderson, Michael Dowling, Anthony Garcia Sr. and others.

Running concurrently at Pirate is “The Source of my Disillusion” by Denise Pfau Demby, featuring guest artist Phyllis Ryder. Matarazzo, a Denver native and University of Denver BFA graduate, has been a visible figure in Denver’s contemporary art scene. He co-directs BRDG Project, a nonprofit aimed at reviving artist-driven arts in Denver.

He has been instrumental in creating urban pop-up galleries and emphasizes an enviro-social message in his work.

IF YOU GO —

When: Jan. 19 – Feb. 4.

The public is invited to an free

reception 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Jan. 26.

Where: Pirate Gallery,

7130 West 16th Ave.

Info: pirateartonline.org

— Sentinel AI

¡Viva México! Exhibition Opens at Northglenn Arts

The Chicano Humanities and Arts Council in collaboration with Northglenn Arts invites the community to the opening reception of the ¡Viva México! exhibition Jan. 19 at the Parsons Theater.

The exhibit which runs through March, celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Mexico.

¡Viva México! features CHAC visual artists and offers an immersive experience into Mexican culture. Visitors will explore a variety of media and styles that capture the essence of Mexico’s people, music, dance, cuisine, landscapes and spirituality. The exhibition artfully connects Mexico’s historical and contemporary narratives, showcasing its vibrant cultural tapestry.

The family-friendly opening reception promises live music, baile folklorico, refreshments, and more, making it an event for all ages.

IF YOU GO —

When: 6 – 8 p.m. Jan. 19

Where: Parsons Theater, 1 E. Memorial Parkway in Northglenn

Info: 303-450-8888

— Sentinel AI

Grownup galactic gaiety at the Wings Air and Space Museum

Mark your calendars for Thursday, Jan. 18 because the Wings over the Rockies Air and Space Museum is transforming into an interstellar playground for grownups.

Not your typical museum soirée, it’s an evening where wine meets the cosmos, crafts, science and fun.

Peek through telescopes and guess which lunar crater you’re looking at, all while experts share fascinating (and possibly over your head) facts about Artemis and satellites. Ever wonder what you’d look like as a weightless astronaut? Find out with a virtual moon walk.

Then, channel your inner-outer space origami master and cut and fold some stellar creations. And for the thrill-seekers, there’s a gravity table where you can try to orbit the moon – it’s harder than NASA makes it look.

But wait, there’s more! Launch your own rocket, which is sure to be a “blast,” and watch science demonstrations that explain what happens to the human body in space.

As for the earthly delights, enjoy a selection of wine and beer along with snacks that could be out of this world.

Regular tickets are $40, including two drink tickets to help you enjoy the stars.

Designated drivers get a cosmic deal at $30. Museum members get $10 off. And for those who bring a friend, there’s a “Buy One Ticket, Get One $5 Off” deal, because space is all about buddies.

IF YOU GO —

Date: 7 – 9 p.m. Jan 18

Location: Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum,

7711 E. Academy Blvd.

Tickets: $30-$40

Info: wingsmuseum.org

— Sentinel AI

Seize the night, or a matinee

The Lakewood Cultural Center will be delivering editions of the high-energy musical “Newsies” Friday and Saturday nights through Jan. 21.

Extra editions are slated for weekend matinees.

“Newsies,” with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman, and a book by Harvey Fierstein, is an adaptation of the 1992 musical film. It tells the story of the Newsboys Strike of 1899 in New York. Audiences go from their theater seats in Lakewood to the streets of New York, where Jack Kelly and his fellow newsboys face off against rising newspaper prices and corporate greed. With the help of Katherine Plummer, a young and spirited reporter, they ignite a historic strike.

The show features movie classics like “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day” and “Santa Fe” in a show for all ages.

The Performance Now Theatre Company cast includes Levi Randolph as Jack Kelly, Sarah Atkinson as Katherine Plumber, and David Kincannon as Joseph Pulitzer, supported by Fletcher Kim as Race and an ensemble of 21 other actors and dancers.

Performance Now, established in 2001, has produced more than

75 regional shows.

IF YOU GO —

Dates: Jan. 5 through Jan. 21

Times: 7:30 p.m. curtains on

Fridays and Saturdays; 2:30 p.m. matinees Saturdays and Sundays

Tickets: Start at $22

Info: performancenow.org

or call 303-987-7845

— Sentinel AI