Tri-County Health Department to distribute monkeypox vaccines at clinics Friday, Saturday

AURORA | As cases and concerns grow over a monkeypox outbreak in the U.S., local health officials plan to host three vaccine clinics in the Tri-County region over the weekend, though supply for doses is low.

In Colorado, the case count grew to 79 on Thursday just as the federal government declared the infectious disease a public health crisis.

State officials said that they expect to distribute at least 480 doses of the vaccine, called Jynneos, through August 13. To bolster response, the state health department is also helping 30 providers across Colorado to enroll as administers of the vaccine.

The state has already administered 6,205 doses of the vaccine and placed an additional order for 5,080 doses on August 1, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The Tri-County Health Department, which is Aurora’s local department, has enough vaccines to offer walk-in clinics this weekend.

“I am increasingly concerned about the monkeypox outbreak not only globally and nationally but also locally,” Tri-County Health Department Executive Director Dr. John Douglas said in a statement. “Additionally, while the potential for serious illness and fatalities appears quite low, given the short window of time we have to prevent the infection becoming endemic in the human population, it is really our highest priority right now.”

Walk-in clinics available in the region on Friday and Saturday are:

Castle Rock

Friday 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

410 S. Wilcox Street

Castle Rock, CO 80104

Westminster

Friday 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

1401 W. 122nd Ave. #200

Westminster, CO 80235

Aurora Pride at Aurora Reservoir

Saturday 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

5800 South Powhatan Road

Aurora, CO 80016

Anybody can get monkeypox, which typically is transmitted through prolonged skin-to-skin contact, but the most cases, about 99%, are reported in adult men who are sexually active with other men. California, Illinois and New York have all declared the outbreak a public health crisis, as have New York City, San Francisco and San Diego County, according to the Associated Press.

Health experts advise anybody who is experiencing monkeypox symptoms — which include a rash that may look like blisters and be painful or itchy, fever, healthcare, muscle aches, chills and exhaustion — to contact a health care provider. Colorado testing locations can be found here.

Monkeypox is rarely fatal and symptoms usually start within three weeks of exposure to the virus, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.