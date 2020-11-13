The Latest: President-elect Biden hasn’t spoken to McConnell

WASHINGTON | President-elect Joe Biden has yet to speak with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, one of the top Republicans who hasn’t urged President Donald Trump to concede last week’s election.

On a conference call with reporters Friday, Biden transition spokesperson Jen Psaki said Biden had spoken to some congressional Republicans but not to McConnell, despite the two knowing each other for years.

She says McConnell and Biden “have a long-standing relationship. Whenever they do engage, they won’t have to play a lot of catch-up.”

Psaki says Biden will have staffing announcements to make after spending a few days with his family in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

She also says the transition has no interest in “having a food fight” with the General Services Administration, which has yet to recognize Biden’s win, preventing the formal transition period from beginning.

But Psaki says Biden’s team would like to get access to intelligence information that is currently being blocked “so that we can prepare to govern.”