Sex education book banned from at least 2 Cherry Creek school libraries

AURORA | A sex education book was removed from the library of at least two Cherry Creek high schools after a parent complained that it was inappropriate for students.

This is the only removal request that has happened so far this school year, according to the district. School and public libraries across the nation have faced an unprecedented number of attempts to have books removed.

The book in question, “Let’s Talk About It: The Teen’s Guide to Sex, Relationships and Being a Human” by Erika Moen and Matthew Nolan has been the subject of numerous removal attempts at school districts across the country this year, according to news reports.

Published last year, “Let’s Talk About It” is an illustrated sex education guide aimed at a young adult audience and includes information about LGBTQ identity. According to the publisher, the book covers “relationships, friendships, gender, sexuality, anatomy, body image, safe sex, sexting, jealousy, rejection, sex education” and other topics.

During public comment at the Cherry Creek board of education’s Sept. 12 meeting, a speaker named Sarah King, who identified herself as the parent of four students in the district, said the book has been temporarily removed from a school library at her request, stating that she believed it was obscene and not appropriate for children.

“I want to express my utter shock and despair that this book was in a school library in the first place,” King said.

In the book, she said “you will find things that are reserved for the darkest corners of the internet and would be shocking to the decent adults of this community, much less children.”

She said that the book promoted obscenity with drawings and descriptions of “vile and depraved acts” and listed a series of specific page numbers that had inappropriate content.

She also expressed frustration that the book “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe was available in school libraries.

“These books sexualize children and destroy their innocence,” King said.

It was not clear from King’s comments which school libraries either book was available at or where they had been removed from. District spokesperson Lauren Snell said that “Let’s Talk About It” was temporarily removed from the libraries at Eaglecrest and Cherokee Trail high schools and is undergoing a review process.

The review will be conducted by library media specialists and administrators at the district and school level, during which time the book will not be available to be checked out, Snell said.

“I can confirm that we temporarily removed the book referenced by the mom from the library for review based on Board of Education Policy IJL,” a district statement provided to The Sentinel read. “As always, families can have individual conversations with their children about the library materials they check out.”

The district’s policy regarding library materials selection, which was adopted and last revised in 1998, states that library media specialists should assess collections regularly and that criteria for removing materials includes limited circulation, out-of-date or inaccurate information and “inappropriate content for the age, maturity of the intended audience, which may include explicit adult or sexual content or extreme violence,” among other factors.

“The Board of Education of the Cherry Creek School District maintains that the purpose of education is, in part, to develop within students the capacity to reason, to form decisions based on intelligent analysis, to communicate, and to live compassionately with one another,” the policy states. “To meet these educational goals, the Board encourages the selection of a wide range of media on all levels of difficulty, with diversity of appeal, and different points of view. The Board of Education supports the principles of intellectual and academic freedom.”

The policy says that parents, teachers and students are encouraged to reach out to library staff directly if they have concerns about any specific materials.

Both “Let’s Talk About It” and “Gender Queer” have been heavy targets of censorship in recent months due to the fact that they both contain some sexually explicit illustrations and LGBTQ content.

According to reporting from North Dakota-based Valley City Times Record, “Let’s Talk About It” includes discussions of sexting and pornography and in one instance encourages people to use the internet to explore their sexual fantasies.

Last month the book was removed from the young adults section of a Valley City library due to concerns about its explicit content, according to the Times Record.

“I’m not into book banning, but I believe that some children shouldn’t see this … this is definitely not what I’d want an 11-year-old to see,” Vicky Lovell, county commissioner, said in the article.

A recent report from free speech organization PEN America found that from July 2021 to June 2022 there were over 2,500 instances of individual books being banned in schools across the U.S.

The majority of attempts to ban books were being led by organized political groups, PEN said, of which the organization identified more than 50.

“Many Americans may conceive of challenges to books in schools in terms of reactive parents, or those simply concerned after thumbing through a paperback in their child’s knapsack or hearing a surprising question about a novel raised by their child at the dinner table,” the report said. “However, the large majority of book bans underway today are not spontaneous, organic expressions of citizen concern. Rather, they reflect the work of a growing number of advocacy organizations that have made demanding censorship of certain books and ideas in schools part of their mission.”

Over 40% of banned books had LGBTQ themes or characters, and 40% featured main or secondary characters of color, the report said. Another 22% included sexual content.

In an email, LGBTQ advacacy organization One Colorado executive director Nadine Bridges said that attempts to censor books containing LGBTQ content contributes to a culture of isolation for LGBTQ young people at a time in their life when many of them are struggling to determine who they are.

“When books that represent these students’ identities are censored, it sends a harmful message that there is something inherently wrong or shameful about them. It generates messages of exclusion and invalidation to their classmates,” Bridges said.