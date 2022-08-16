Police: Teenager facing murder charges for Monday Beeler Street shooting

AURORA | A 17-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the Aug. 8 shooting death of a man on Beeler Street in north Aurora, according to the city’s police department.

The suspect turned himself into the police station on Monday evening and was taken into custody, the Aurora Police Department said in a Tuesday blog post on its website. The unidentified teenager is facing first-degree murder charges and will be prosecuted in the 18th Judicial District, the department said. Because he is a minor, his name and booking photo are not being released.

Around 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, police were called to the scene of a shooting in the area of Beeler Street and East Colfax Avenue. A 28-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to a nearby hospital, where he died of his injuries. His identity has yet to be released by the Adams County Coroner’s Office.

“A large crowd gathered around the officers (and) prompted a city-wide response, but no other incidents occurred,” police said in a tweet the day of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.