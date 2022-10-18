Police searching for baby girl last seen Tuesday morning in Aurora

AURORA | Police issued an Amber Alert Tuesday afternoon for 10-month-old A’myah Gordon, who was reportedly seen last in the 14900 block of East Alameda Parkway at around 10:45 a.m.

Gordon is Black, has brown hair and weighs about 22 pounds. Police say Gordon’s mother, 18-year-old Alexis Mears, is a suspect in the disappearance. She is described as Black, standing about 5-foot-4 and weighing around 110 pounds.

“Alexis does not have custody of A’myah and is only supposed to see her during scheduled visitations,” Aurora police wrote in a social media post. “Detectives have been working this case and we are now asking for the community’s assistance.”

A white SUV may have also been involved in Gordon’s disappearance, police wrote in a bulletin.

Anyone who believes they have seen Gordon should call either 911 or the Aurora Police Department at 303-739-1870.