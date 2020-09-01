Police search for truck driver who shot into apartment complex parking lot last month

AURORA | Aurora police are asking for the public’s help to identify the driver of a Dodge truck who began shooting into the parking lot of a central Aurora apartment complex last month.

Police said the driver of a newer model black Dodge Ram began shooting at residents in the parking lot of the Bella Terra Apartments at 15400 E. Evans Ave. shortly before 2:45 p.m. on Aug. 15. No one was injured in the fray, though one apartment building was struck by a bullet and damaged.

The driver of the truck is described as a Black man is his 30s or 40s with a scruffy beard, according to police. He was wearing a black and red hooded sweatshirt at the time of the shooting.

The truck had a large cab and black rims. The vehicle was captured on traffic cameras near East Iliff Avenue and South Chambers Road, but it had no identifying front license plate.

Anyone who recognizes this truck is encouraged to call the local branch of Crime Stoppers U.S.A. at 720-913-7867. Tipsters who call the Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards up to $2,000.

There were at least 15 reported instances of unique gunfire in the city last month, including nine shooting deaths. Four of the shootings reported on the police department’s Twitter page involved people who were struck by a bullet but not killed, and the shooting Aug. 15 was one of at least two instances where a firearm was discharged but no one was struck.

That marks a decreases in overall shootings from July, but more than a two fold bump in the number of gun deaths.

Violent crime — defined as murder, sexual assault, aggravated assault and robbery — was up 17 percent in Aurora during the first half of the year when compared to the same time frame in 2019, according to recently released statistics.

More people have already been murdered in Aurora this year than in both the entirety of 2018 and 2019.