AURORA | Police say weeks of investigation led them to a Denver man responsible for a May 1 shooting death that was the result a road-rage incident in northwest Aurora.

Aurora police are asking prosecutors to charge Arturo Moreno Torres, 28, with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

Police were called to a local hospital at about noon May 1 after reports that a man arrived at the emergency room suffering multiple gunshot wounds. The 28-year-old unidentifed man was rushed to surgery but died from his injuries, police said earlier.

Investigators connected the fatal shooting with a call for shots fired earlier in that day in the area of 13100 block of East 13th Place in the Hoffman Heights neighborhood.

“The scene was located early (May 2) and multiple shell casings were recovered,” police said in an earlier statement.

Police said the slain man’s car had “several” bullet holes.

“Through their investigation, detectives learned that this began as a road rage incident, and that the victim was not known to Arturo,” Aurora Police spokesperson Joe Moylan said in a statement Saturday. The Aurora police DART unit made the arrest Friday night.

Bond and booking information was not immediately available.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.