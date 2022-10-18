Police fired at, arrested man who allegedly went on shooting spree through northeast Aurora

AURORA | Police fired at and arrested a man who allegedly threatened and shot at multiple people in Aurora late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department.

Eugene Robertson, 38, is facing charges of 12 counts of attempted murder, two counts of menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a previous offender, the release said.

Shortly before midnight on Monday, APD officers were called to the 7-11 store at 599 South Airport Blvd. on a report of shots fired. At the scene, they were told that a man, believed to be Robertson, had come into the store and fired at least one round from a handgun. After leaving the store, the man reportedly got into a confrontation and fired more shots before leaving in a car, police said. No one was injured.

Police learned that Robertson had also allegedly threatened someone with a gun at the Burger King across the street from the 7-11.

Just after midnight, Aurora’s 911 dispatch received a call that a man had fired shots through the front door of an apartment in the 18000 block of East Kentucky Ave. Police said multiple people were inside, including children, but nobody was struck.

At the apartment, police found the same car that had been described as the one Robertson had driven away from the 7-11 in.

“Officers set up a perimeter and began searching the area for the male,” the release said. “During that search, an officer located the male and the officer fired one round. No one was injured.”

It’s unclear what events led to the unnamed officer shooting at Robertson.

The Critical Incident Response Team for the 18th Judicial District will investigate the police shooting, which is standard protocol every time an officer fires a weapon.

Robertson is scheduled to appear in Arapahoe County District Court on Oct. 28, according to online records.