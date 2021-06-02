Police: Driver who hit headstones had signs of intoxication

DENVER | A woman accused of driving her car into multiple headstones at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver on Memorial Day showed signs of being intoxicated, according to police.

According to a police report, Paulette Martinez, 44, exhibited signs of impairment, including slurred speech and thick-tongued speech, staggered balance and had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath, KMGH-TV reported.

Martinez was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said. It’s not known if she has a lawyer.

Martinez allegedly sideswiped two vehicles parked in the cemetery parking lot before continuing on and crashing into the headstones.

“It just got worse and worse,” said Antonio Moran, who was at the cemetery during the incident honoring his veteran family members. The car drove through the lawn, hit other vehicles and slid into multiple gravestones, Moran said, noting there were several people at the cemetery at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported. Nine headstones were damaged and have been removed, according to the cemetery’s director. Temporary markers have been placed on the gravesites until new headstones can be installed.