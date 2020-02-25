Police arrest man suspected of Aurora shooting in Weld County

AURORA | Authorities have arrested a 33-year-old man suspected of shooting and critically wounding another man in Aurora last weekend.

Police in Dacono arrested David Torrez on Feb. 21, accusing him of driving drunk and being drunk with a gun, according to state records.

He was arrested by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office a day later on a warrant out of Arapahoe County for attempted murder. He has been formally charged with two counts of felony attempted homicide, according to Aurora police.

Investigators have accused Torrez of shooting an unidentified man shortly before 8:30 p.m. Feb. 21 in a residential neighborhood in southeast Aurora near Quincy Reservoir. The man who was shot remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

There was another person in the vicinity of the man who was shot when the shooting occurred, according to Officer Matt Longshore, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department. That is why two separate counts of attempted murder have been levied against Torrez.

State records indicate Torrez had never been arrested in Colorado until last weekend. The district attorney’s office in Arapahoe County will prosecute him.

Torrez is currently detained at the Arapahoe County Detention Center, according to Longshore.