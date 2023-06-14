AURORA | Police say two men arrested Monday were responsible for the deadly road-rage shooting death of a 48-year-old man June 4 in the Dayton Triangle Neighborhood.

Juan Carlos Rivas-Luna, 18, of Aurora, apparently is accused of shooting the unidentified victim. Police are asking prosecutors to lodge first-degree murder charges against Rivas-Luna

Police are also asking courts to charge Aracely Enriquez, 18, also of Aurora, with accessory to first-degree murder.

Police did not release what they believe led to the shooting or why they characterized it as road rage.

“Rivas-Luna and Enriquez were arrested without incident Monday by the Aurora police SWAT Team in the 1000 block of Hanover Street following a week-long investigation by the Major Crime Homicide Unit,” police spokesperson Joe Moylan said in a statement.

Rivas-Luna is being held in Arapahoe County jail without bond, as of Wednesday morning.

Enriquez is being held in lieu of $100,000 bound.

Police were called to the intersection of South Havana Street at and East Idaho Place at about 10 p.m. Monday when the shooting was reported.

“The victim, a 48-year-old Denver man, was rushed to a local hospital following the shooting with a single gunshot wound,” police said in a statement earlier this month.“The man later died at the hospital.”

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.