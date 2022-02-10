Man wanted in Colorado double homicide arrested in Kansas

SALINA, Kan. | A man wanted in a double homicide in suburban Denver has been arrested in central Kansas.

Casey Devol, 29, of Franktown, Colorado, was arrested Wednesday in Salina, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado said on its Facebook page. He’ll be held in the Saline County Jail until he can be extradited to Colorado, officials said.

Devol is suspected in the shooting deaths of a man and woman whose bodies were found in a Franktown home’s garage early Tuesday morning, officials said. Investigators believe the pair were killed Monday night. Their names had not been released by Thursday morning.

Douglas County Sheriff’s officials said Devol knew both victims, and surveillance video shows him at the home and carrying weapons to and from his pickup truck at the time of the killings.

Franktown is about 27 miles (43.5 kilometers) southeast of Denver.