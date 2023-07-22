AURORA | A man was shot and injured at about 8 a.m. Saturday while driving north on Interstate 225 near East Alameda Avenue, police said.

“Thankfully his injuries were minor, and he has been treated and released from the hospital,” Aurora police said in a tweet.

Police said the shooting suspects were driving a black Kia sedan and were wearing ski masks at the time of the shooting.

Officers did not detail what might have prompted the shooting.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the shooters.