AURORA | An unidentified man was shot and wounded in southwest Aurora early Saturday, according to Aurora police.

“One man has been taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the lower leg,” police said in a social media post, describing the injury as non-fatal.

“Suspects are described as a man and a woman who sped away from the shooting in a silver sedan,” police said.

No further details were released.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.