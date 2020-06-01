Man in stable condition after being shot Sunday evening in Aurora

AURORA | Aurora Police said an adult male is in stable condition after being shot during a disturbance about 6:30 p.m. Sunday near East 23d Avenue and Peoria Street.

Police communications officers said in a tweet that when officers arrived at the scene, the male victim had found his own way to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police said the man is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and no other details were immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-627-3100.