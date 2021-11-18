Longtime CCA instructor to oversee college’s academic success

AURORA | The Community College of Aurora has selected Bobby Pace to serve as its new vice president of academic success, according to school officials.

Pace came to CCA in 2008 and has served as a political science teacher, chair of the social sciences department and dean of academic affairs over his time at the college. Since January, he has been the college’s interim vice president of academic affairs.

Before coming to CCA, Pace taught at Virginia Tech and CU Boulder. He pioneered CCA’s Model United Nations program, which has been nationally recognized. As vice president, Pace will now oversee the college’s entire academic operation.

“Dr. Bobby Pace is a seasoned leader in higher education and has showcased over the course of his career a deep commitment to the advancement of equitable student success,” CCA President Mordecai Brownlee said in the release. “As we prepare for the growth and expansion of the Community College of Aurora, Dr. Pace was best equipped to support our new strategic direction and our institutional commitment to the advancement of social and economic mobility.”