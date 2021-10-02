LaSalle dairy fined $25K for worker’s death in manure pit

LASALLE | A dairy in northern Colorado has been fined nearly $25,000 after the death of a worker whose truck slipped into a pit filled with liquid manure.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Shelton Land and Cattle LTD, which does business as Shelton Dairy Corp., on Sept. 24 for the March death of 44-year-old Juan Panzo Temoxtle, The Greeley Tribune reported Friday. Temoxtle was pulled from the cab of the vacuum truck and died at a nearby hospital.

Investigators say the LaSalle dairy failed to install adequate guarding or curbing to prevent vehicles from falling into the pit. OSHA also cited the company for safety violations in training to use equipment, along with failure to notify employees about hazardous chemicals used on the farm.

Shelton Dairy did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday but issued a statement earlier expressing sympathy for Temoxtle’s family and saying the company was cooperating with the investigation.