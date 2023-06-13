Jor’Dell Richardson, 14, from a GoFundMe page set up by family.

AURORA | Supporters and family of Jor’Dell Richardson, the 14-year-old shot and killed by an Aurora police officer on June 1, have scheduled a community memorial and procession this Friday evening at the Aurora Municipal Center.

The event will be directly following a private funeral for Richardson and will include eulogies by local faith leaders and a public procession of Richardson’s casket.

“Our family is in mourning, we are in pain, but our entire community is also in pain,” Jameco Richardson, Jordell Richardson’s father, said in a Monday news release. “We are gathering together to honor and celebrate his life, and grieve a death that came far too early.”

The public event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at city hall with eulogies from Richardson’s family members and faith leaders. At 5:40 p.m. a processional march will begin which will be led by pallbearers carrying Richardson’s casket.

The procession “will likely follow a route that surrounds the Aurora Municipal Center,” the release said. That’s the route protestors took Friday following a press conference on behalf of Richardson’s family, where a group of several hundred briefly halted traffic on South Chambers Road and East Alameda Parkway during a march around the complex.

A flyer for the event says the procession is scheduled to last until 6:30 p.m.

The event was initially announced Sunday to be taking place outside the Capitol Building in Denver, but was moved Monday afternoon.

“Jor’Dell Richardson lived in Aurora and died in Aurora at the hands of the Aurora Police Department,” teacher and activist Tim Hernandez said Monday on Twitter. “Jor’Dell’s Community March and Procession will NOT be in Denver; it will be in Aurora, too.”

Police say Richardson was tackled while running from police June 1 after flashing what appeared to be a firearm inside a small Aurora store, and then stealing vaping canisters with other unidentified juveniles. Police Chief Art Acevedo said the boy had a firearm in his waistband and was shot during a struggle. Police later revealed the weapon was a BB gun designed to look like an actual gun.

An attorney for the family said police overreacted to the call and that Richardson was likely shot inadvertently by officers trying to arrest the boy.

A regional independent investigation team will determine if police acted wrongly or illegally during the arrest.

Donations for Richardson’s family are being solicited through a GoFundMe page which has raised about $16,500 as of Monday evening.

Organizers of the event include longtime Aurora activist and former city council candidate Candice Bailey.

“We are asking all people who care about racial justice in Denver, Aurora, and the larger Denver-Metro area to support the family of Jor’Dell Richardson on Friday as they lay their son to rest with community,” Bailey said in a statement.

Community activist Candice Bailey and the Rev. Thomas Mayes outside Aurora city hall June 9, 2023 waiting for the end of an Aurora police press conference where interim Police Chief Art Acevedo released body cam video of the shooting of 14-year-old Jor’Dell Richardson after an alleged armed robbery. PHOTO BY PHILIP B. POSTON

Other organizers included Richardson’s friends and several former teachers.

Alicia Garcia, a former dean at Kenton Elementary School where Richardson attended prior to Aurora West, told the Sentinel on Friday that she was “absolutely gutted” by the news of his death.

While she believes that all kids have an inherent goodness, she said Richardson wasn’t the kind of student who got into trouble at school.

“If he was in the dean’s office, it was to bring my spirits up,” she said.

Garcia remembered Richardson as someone who was always trying to make jokes and cheer other people up.

“Some kids just have a bright light,” she said, tearing up. “And that was Jor’Dell.”