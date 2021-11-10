El Paso County man accused of fighting against police at Capitol

DENVER | A Colorado man accused of fighting against police trying to keep people from entering the U.S. Capitol has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot.

Thomas Patrick Hamner, 48, of Peyton was arrested Tuesday in Colorado Springs. He is charged with engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon, among other crimes.

Hamner is represented by a lawyer from the federal public defender’s office, which does not comment on cases.

Images from video outside the Capitol included in Hamner’s arrest affidavit show a man identified as him holding on to a toppled metal barricade along with others while an officer holds it from the other side. Hamner, who was wearing a Christmas sweater that said “Guns Don’t Kill People, Clintons Do”, is also accused of helping push a large Trump sign toward the police’s defensive line, the document said.

Investigators identified Hamner after finding a photo of him wearing the same sweater in a Telegram profile.

According to court records, federal prosecutors want Hamner to remain behind bars. A magistrate judge will hold a hearing Monday to consider whether to continue to keep him in custody.