Screen shot from Aurora Police press conference and body cam video regarding the officer-involved death of Elijah McClain

When it comes to how Aurora police accosted Elijah McClain, assaulted him and prompted his death, neither the city’s numbers nor your own eyes lie.

Last week, former Aurora police officer Randy Roedema was sentenced to 14 months in jail after being convicted in November of criminally negligent homicide.

The conviction was hard-won. The sentence was incongruous to the crime committed by Roedema.

Two other officers who helped attack McClain were acquitted. Two fire department medics who came at the end of the police assault on McClain, and overdosed him with a deadly injection of ketamine, were convicted last month and await sentencing.

McClain was a 26-year-old Black man who was walking home on a summer night after going for cans of iced tea at a nearby convenience store. He was wearing a runner’s mask, and a motorist passing by called 911 to report that McClain was doing nothing wrong but appeared suspicious.

Roedema rolled up first, aggressively accosting and then subduing McClain. Two other officers showed up, also attacking McClain, eventually mortally injuring him with chokeholds and drugs.

During the trials and sentencing, lawyers for police tried to paint the 140-pound McClain as a raging behemoth, warranting the level of assault police inflicted.

Anyone who’s watched the police body cam video of the attack can unequivocally see that McClain is surprised and shocked when Roedema jumps from his police car and charges toward him, for no reason. He’s clearly petrified as Roedema turns on the tough-cop act and tries to bully McClain, who is flustered and scared.

McClain had just been handed the nightmare of almost every Black man in America: being charged by an aggressive armed cop for no reason.

The rolling body cameras captured every shocking, frightening and heart-breaking minute of Roedema’s assault and the events that led to McClain’s death.

Roedema’s defenders argued that he was a nice man who worked hard to help others outside of the police department.

It’s probably true.

But the numbers about Aurora police officers like Roedema don’t lie.

Among police departments in the four largest cities in Colorado, only Aurora officers use force against Black residents more than any other racial or ethnic group, according to analyses by Aurora and state officials, completed in 2020.

Aurora police consistently used force against Black people more than their white or Hispanic counterparts from 2017 through 2019, according to the 2020 analysis.

The data revealed that police in Aurora have used pepper spray, dogs, Tasers and other injurious methods on Black people 75 more times than on whites in 2017, 148 more times in 2018 and 132 more times in 2019.

The disparities are even wider between Black and Hispanic residents subjected to force at the hands of police.

The stark and shocking numbers, and the equally unnerving and unyielding camera videos of the attack on McClain, don’t contradict Roedema’s supporters about his behavior outside of uniform.

The evidence that all of Aurora saw and heard during the trial and during the past few years — as the state’s attorney general imposed a consent decree on Aurora in an effort to end the systemic abuse of people of color — paint a clear picture.

The Aurora Police department has employed officers who either cannot fathom or control irrational racism and subsequent abuse of people of color. Or officers on the force recognize their own racist behavior and indulge it. Or some officers are ill equipped and not trained to recognize their own prejudices and irrational assumptions and address them as they interact with minorities.

We agree with police lawyers who insist that had paramedics not overdosed McClain as he lay nearly comatose from being choked and assaulted by police, he might have survived the attack.

But there is no doubt that had Roedema, and subsequent responding officers, simply asked McClain questions as they would have an elderly white man or young white woman, he would have gotten home alive and unharmed with his cans of iced tea still in a plastic convenience store bag.

Aurora is currently working to prevent more abuse of Black people officers encounter, and they hope to rebuild the public’s trust.

A good place to start would be for police officials to accept and admit the lessons learned through the past four months of McClain trials, and explain, in detail, what has changed since McClain was killed, and what will change to ensure it never happens again.