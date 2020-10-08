Denver DA says Aurora cops shot by robbery suspect were justified in returning fire

AURORA | Denver District Attorney Beth McCann on Thursday determined that three Aurora police officers were legally justified when they exchanged gunfire with a man wanted for armed robbery in Denver earlier this summer.

The suspect, 22-year-old Dontari Hudson, shot and injured two of the officers who responded to the scene in Denver’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood, Paul Jerothe and Brett Iske, on July 27. Both survived their injuries.

In a 14-page letter, McCann outlined the chaotic scene that unfolded as officers encountered Hudson while he was attempting to carjack a woman and her daughter shortly after 5:30 p.m. behind a home in the 4700 block of Andes Street.

The saga began earlier in the day when a consortium of local agencies and the regional branch of the FBI began surveilling Hudson due to his connection with several recent armed robberies.

The trio of Aurora SWAT officers eventually responded to the neighborhood straddling the border between their jurisdiction and Denver in an effort to detain Hudson, according to McCann’s letter. As they were arriving to an apartment complex where Hudson was last seen, the three Aurora officers saw him carjack a gray Nissan. They then intentionally collided with the vehicle and ordered Hudson to surrender.

“Within seconds, Mr. Hudson began to fire at the officers and their vehicle,” McCann’s letter reads.

The officers used a rifle and handguns to fire at Hudson and ducked behind the dashboard and crawled out of car doors in an attempt to shield themselves from the return gunfire.

Nearly 30 shots were fired in total, including 11 from a black and green handgun Hudson was wielding.

Jerothe was shot in his hand and chest, though the latter shot struck his soft body armor worn under his uniform. Iske was shot twice in the left arm. The third officer involved, Michael Neumeyer, was not shot during the encounter.

Hudson, who is currently in custody in Denver on a slew of state and federal charges, was shot six times in his legs, neck, hand and back, he later told investigators in an interview.

Neumeyer, who has been with Aurora police since 2018 but previously worked as an officer in Tennessee and Georgia, later told investigators that he thought Hudson was going to kill him.

“At that point, I’m thinking I’m going to die,” he told investigators in an interview after the shooting. “I’m going to get shot in the head here.”

Because of that, McCann found that the officers had no alternative to shooting at Hudson.

“Officer Neumeyer, Officer Iske and Officer Jerothe reasonably believed that a lesser degree of force would have been inadequate and that they were in imminent danger of being killed or receiving additional serious bodily injury,” she wrote.

One of the officers involved in the melee has returned to full duty, while the other two are on “light duty,” a department spokesperson confirmed.

Denver prosecutors earlier this summer levied 10 criminal charges against Hudson in relation to the incident, though he faces several additional charges related to other cases in other jurisdictions, according to jail records.

He’s set to appear next in court in Denver later this month.