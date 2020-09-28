Coroner identifies 37-year-old Aurora man killed in motorcycle crash Friday

AURORA | The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a traffic collision in Aurora Friday evening as Nicholas Borgia, 37.

Aurora police said Borgia died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a Toyota Camry near the intersection of East Florida Avenue and Peoria Street.

Investigators believe the Camry driver was traveling north on Peoria and attempted to turn left onto Florida when they struck Borgia, who was traveling south on Peoria.

Borgia was an Aurora resident at the time of his death, according to a spokesperson for the coroner’s office.

The Camry driver is cooperating with investigators, police said.

Neither speed nor alcohol were believed to be factors in the crash, according to Agent Faith Goodrich, spokesperson with the Aurora Police Department.

The incident Sept. 25 marked the fourth fatal traffic collision involving a motorcycle in Aurora this month.

Anyone who may have video footage or otherwise pertinent information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for monetary rewards in exchange for legitimate information.