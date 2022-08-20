Congressman Crow to talk inflation bill at Aurora and Centennial town hall meetings

AURORA | Congressman Jason Crow will take questions from constituents at town halls in Centennial and Aurora next week, specifically on recent legislation dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act by Democrats.

The bill includes a spectrum of incentives and funding meant to lower health care costs, reduce the cost of green energy and more.

“I hear every day from hardworking folks in our community who are getting squeezed by inflation and supply chain issues,” Crow said in a statement about the upcoming events.

“I’m proud to have helped pass the Inflation Reduction Act, to deliver long term relief by lowering healthcare and prescription drug costs, creating millions of jobs, tackling the climate crisis, and putting our country on the right track by dramatically reducing the deficit.”

Town halls will be 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Koelbel Library in Centennial, located at 5955 S. Holly St., and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Aurora City Council Chambers, at 15151 E. Alameda Parkway.

Members of the public interested in attending should RSVP at crow.house.gov/news/events/.