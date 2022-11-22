Community College of Aurora holding candlelight vigil for Q Club shooting victims Tuesday night

AURORA | The Community College of Aurora is hosting a candlelight vigil Tuesday evening for the victims of the Sunday morning shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs.

“Tonight, please consider joining myself and your fellow Aurora community for a candlelight vigil organized by the CCA LGBTQIA2S+ Taskforce,” CCA president Mordecai Brownlee said in a news release. “This event will offer our college community an opportunity to honor the victims of the Club Q tragedy.”

The vigil begins at 6 p.m. at the Colorado Film School, 9075 E. Lowry Boulevard, Denver.