Littleton officer wounded by suspect who turned and fired

LITTLETON | A police officer was hospitalized early Tuesday after being wounded by a man who turned and fired a gun at him multiple times as the officer pursued him, police said.

The officer, whose name was not released, was hit in his torso, legs and arm and was in serious but stable condition after undergoing surgery, Littleton police chief Doug Stephens said.

The wounded officer, who was wearing body armor, and a second officer fired back at the suspect but it’s not known if he was hit, Stephens said. The man was able to get away as the second officer worked to rescue the wounded one, he said.

Police were called to the area near South Bannock Street and West Powers Avenue just before midnight to investigate a report of shots fired from a vehicle. When they tried to contact two people inside a vehicle suspected of being involved, they both ran and officers chased them, Stephens said. As the man accused of wounding the police officer was entering an apartment building nearby, he turned and fired at the officer who was close behind, he said.

The second person who fled was also able to get away.