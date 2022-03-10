Colorado lawmakers advance abortion rights measure

DENVER | A Colorado House committee has advanced a Democrat-sponsored bill to add the right to abortion to state law in response to efforts in other states to limit access to abortion and a potential reversal of the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Colorado allows access to abortion but has nothing in state law guaranteeing that access. The bill approved by the House Health & Insurance Committee on Thursday would do just that, The Denver Post reports.

The proposed Reproductive Health Equity Act would guarantee access to reproductive care before and after pregnancy and ban local and state governments from restricting that care. It also would declare that fertilized eggs, embryos and fetuses have no independent rights under state law.

Colorado was the first state to loosen restrictions on abortion in 1967, six years before the U.S. Supreme Court legalized it nationally in the Roe decision.

Over the years, voters have defeated several attempts to restrict abortion, including proposed constitutional amendments to give embryos the rights of born humans.

Hundreds of people testified for and against the bill for nearly 14 hours before the committee advanced the measure along a 7-4 party-line vote. The bill goes to the full House for consideration.