Colorado court won’t hear Daily Camera open records lawsuit

BOULDER, Colo. | Colorado’s Supreme Court has denied a petition by the Daily Camera of Boulder to hear its lawsuit challenging the University of Colorado’s refusal to publicly disclose the names of finalists for the university president’s job in 2019.

The Camera reported the court’s denial Wednesday. It had asked the court to determine who is considered a finalist for chief executive jobs not only at the university but at other publicly-funded state and local government entities under the Colorado Open Records Act. The act requires that a finalist’s identity must be publicly disclosed.

The Camera filed suit in 2019 seeking the names of six finalists interviewed by the Board of Regents to replace then-CU president Bruce Benson, who was retiring. Mark Kennedy, a former president of the University of North Dakota who got the job, was the only candidate publicly identified by the university.

A district court judge ruled for The Camera in 2020. That decision was overturned in March by a Court of Appeals panel that found governmental entities can determine who is a “finalist.”

Al Manzi, publisher of The Camera and president of parent company Prairie Mountain Media, said the newspaper was disappointed by the Supreme Court’s refusal to hear the case.