Colorado Air National Guard to perform flyovers on Independence Day

AURORA | The Colorado Air National Guard will perform a flyover out of Buckley Space Force Base on Sunday to observe Independence Day.

The 140th Wing will launch a formation of F-16 Fighting Falcon jets from the base at around 10 a.m., according to a news release. The flyover serves as extra training for pilots and demonstrates “the readiness and modernization of our force,” the release said.

The anticipated schedule is:

Lake City – 10:24 a.m.

Silverton – 10:27 a.m.

Telluride – 10:30 a.m.

Redstone -10:40 a.m.

New Castle – 10:44 a.m.

Eagle – 10:57 a.m.

Vail -11:01 a.m.

Grand Lake – 11:08 a.m.

Windsor – 11:21 a.m.

Westminster – 11:29 a.m.

Times and locations may change due to weather and safety concerns.