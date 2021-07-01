Colorado Air National Guard to perform flyovers on Independence Day

AURORA | The Colorado Air National Guard will perform a flyover out of Buckley Space Force Base on Sunday to observe Independence Day.
The 140th Wing will launch a formation of F-16 Fighting Falcon jets from the base at around 10 a.m., according to a news release. The flyover serves as extra training for pilots and demonstrates “the readiness and modernization of our force,” the release said.
The anticipated schedule is:
- Lake City – 10:24 a.m.
- Silverton – 10:27 a.m.
- Telluride – 10:30 a.m.
- Redstone -10:40 a.m.
- New Castle – 10:44 a.m.
- Eagle – 10:57 a.m.
- Vail -11:01 a.m.
- Grand Lake – 11:08 a.m.
- Windsor – 11:21 a.m.
Westminster – 11:29 a.m.
Times and locations may change due to weather and safety concerns.