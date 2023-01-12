City of Aurora announces celebrations for Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday

AURORA | Aurora commemorates the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. this week and Monday with a series of events honoring the slain civil rights hero and his legacy of peacefully battling injustice.

The weeklong celebration began Monday with a prayer vigil and poetry reading at the Aurora Municipal Center, followed by a proclamation delivered at that night’s Aurora City Council meeting by Mayor Mike Coffman and a virtual performance Tuesday hosted by the Mizel Institute.

On Friday, Aurora Mental Health Center and Aurora Community of Faith will host a breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the AUMHC cafeteria at 791 Chambers Road. A youth dinner and discussion titled “A Night with King” will be held later that night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Rotunda Room at the Community College of Aurora, sponsored by the Aurora NAACP.

The NAACP and Young Aspiring Americans for Social and Political Activism will also host a youth summit with guest speakers from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Empower Community High School. Aurora police will be in the Center Court at Town Center of Aurora during that time collecting canned and non-perishable foods on behalf of SECORCares.

An interfaith service honoring King will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday at Temple Sinai in Denver, hosted by the Greater Metro Denver Ministerial Alliance and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission.

The holiday itself will begin with a wreath-laying ceremony from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Library, sponsored by Aurora police and the city’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. A free meal and resource fair put on by Brother Jeff’s Cultural Center, Dayton Street Opportunity Center, and Centura Health at the library will follow. That night, the annual MLK Jr. Heritage Rodeo will return to the Denver Coliseum, starting at 6 p.m.

More information and details about registering for events is available at AuroraGov.org/MLK. Members of the public with questions can contact the city at [email protected]