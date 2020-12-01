City files motion to dismiss Elijah McClain wrongful death suit in federal court

AURORA | Attorneys for the City of Aurora and a bevy of local cops and firefighters on Monday filed a series of motions in federal court asking a judge to toss out the civil rights lawsuit the family of Elijah McClain filed against them earlier this summer.

Citing a smattering of case law, attorneys for more than a dozen current and former Aurora police officers and Aurora Fire Rescue paramedics named in the original lawsuit asserted the claim filed Aug. 11 fails to meet the constitutional standards necessary to move forward.

“The attempts to spin these investigations based on conjecture and speculation, rather than factual assertions, are insufficient to support a claim for municipal liability,” City Attorneys Isabelle Evans and Peter Morales wrote in their 16-page motion.

Several other motions filed by private attorneys representing various groups of first responders largely make the same claim for the individual defendants.

In a 106-page complaint filed in August, attorneys representing McClain’s parents and estate asked for a federal jury trial to settle nine claims against Aurora first responders, including negligence causing wrongful death, excessive force and other violations of the Fourth and 14th Amendments.

Attorneys for the McClains are seeking several million dollars in damages, according to court documents filed in October. While they assert a final figure should be determined by a jury, attorneys estimated that McClain’s parents accrued nearly a quarter million dollars in medical bills and upwards of $3.5 million in lost future earnings as a result of their sons death, according to an Oct. 23 scheduling order.

McClain family attorney Mari Newman encouraged the court to reject the recently filed motions.

“I certainly believe that each of those motions should be denied,” she said. “This is clearly a case where a jury should be entitled to evaluate all of the evidence and make it’s own decision. Nobody is above the law, especially not those who we’ve entrusted to serve end protect our community.”

Newman further admonished the city for further dragging out the case.

“What they’re effectively able to do is use the legal process to try to wear out grieving families with limited resources, but we’re not going away,” she said. “This is an example of law enforcement and medics trying to continue to avoid accountability when they killed this innocent young man. And instead of doing what’s right, they’re using every tool, filing every possible motion to try to beat this grieving family into submission.”

The new wave of motions came some 15 months after the 23-year-old massage therapist died days after local officers detained him on his way home from a north Aurora convenience store. After a passerby described McClain as “sketchy” to first responders, the unarmed man was placed in a now-banned control hold and sedated with ketamine. He went into cardiac arrest a short time later and was pronounced brain dead on Aug. 27. He was taken off life support three days later.

McClain’s death has prompted international outcry in recent months and a gaggle of federal, state and local investigations. The outcomes of the myriad inquires remain pending, though initial findings may be presented to local lawmakers early next year.