Children of drunk driving crash victim seeking donations for steep medical bills

AURORA | The family of a woman hospitalized in serious condition after a traffic collision on Interstate 225 last week is asking for donations to help pay for mounting medical bills.

Aurora resident Diana Sevilla, 46, was hit head-on by a now-deceased driver on Oct. 5 in what police believed was a drunk driving tragedy. Sevilla was driving her Mazda to work around 6 a.m. that day, her children Tyler and Katie say. Since the crash, she’s undergone procedures to abate internal bleeding, swelling in her brain and back issues. But she remains in a medically-induced coma in a local hospital.

The procedures have come with a hefty price tag, her children told the Sentinel. On Monday, they launched a GoFundMe page aiming for $330,000 in donations.

Within 24 hours, they’d raised more than $8,000.

The family said all of the donations will pay medical and living expenses for Sevilla. Tyler said the family landed on the $330,000 target with help from hospital staff anticipating expenses.

Janice Wood, Sevilla’s mother, described her as a compassionate person and avid hiker.

“This was senseless. This was a drunk driver. It was preventable,” she said.

Police investigators said last week the crash was caused by the driver of a Dodge Charger traveling the wrong way in the northbound lanes of I-225 before striking two separate vehicles. The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office identified the driver Tuesday as 21-year-old Iris Yurivia Rascon-Orona

The driver of the first vehicle that was hit, a Chevrolet Silverado, was uninjured.

Rascon-Orona was pronounced dead at the scene after driving head-on into the Mazda driven by Sevilla, police said.

Investigators said they believed Rascon-Orona may have been drunk at the time of the collision.

A toxicology report was not yet available from the Arapahoe County coroner’s office Tuesday.

However, Sevilla’s family said police told them the driver’s car was filled with empty alcohol containers at the scene of the crash.

The family is represented by a Denver-based personal injury law firm, Zaner Harden law, which is seeking monetary damages for Sevilla.