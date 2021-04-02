BIZ BRIEFING: Colorado oil commission seek ‘financial assurance’ comment

DENVER | The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission held a financial insurance information docket March 31-April 1, where it heard from stakeholders and took public comment.

“SB 19-181 directed the commission to broadly consider changes to financial assurance,” Commission chair Jeff Robbins said in a statement. “We are looking forward to hearing from our diverse stakeholders and the public on how to best address financial assurances in a manner that protects public health, safety, welfare, wildlife and the environment.”

Senate Bill 181, “Protect Public Welfare Oil and Gas Operations” amended state law to clarify that oil and gas must be regulated in a way that protects public health and safety. It also gave local jurisdictions more control over oil and gas regulations.

