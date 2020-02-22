Authorities suspend search for missing Douglas County boy, 11

DENVER | Authorities have suspended their search in southern Douglas County for an 11-year-old boy who has been missing for more than three weeks.

Jacqueline Kirby, a spokeswoman for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, tells The Denver Post the decision to suspend the search for Gannon Stauch on Friday does not mean the investigation is over. The sheriff’s office has led an intensive search of a 35-acre area west of Larkspur that started Feb. 12 and continued most days since.

The boy was reported missing Jan. 27 by his stepmother, Letecia “Tecia” Stauch, who said he left left to go to a friend’s house in the afternoon. Authorities called him a runaway when it first asked the public for help finding him. But the sheriff’s office announced Jan. 30 that he was considered a missing and endangered child because of the time he had been gone, his age and his reliance on medication.

Investigators have not said why they shifted their search to northern El Paso County and southern Douglas County. The initial search focused on the area around the boy’s neighborhood on the southeastern edge of Colorado Springs.