Aurora school districts cancel Wednesday classes due to snow

AURORA | Aurora Public Schools and the Cherry Creek School District are joining districts across the metro area in calling a snow day Wednesday.

School is canceled for all grades in both districts, along with daycare programs and afterschool activities.

“We recognize that there may be some families who wish to continue learning at home during snow days, so we will continue to remind students and families about our remote learning resources that are available on our website,” APS said in a message announcing the closure.

For the less studious, there should be more than enough snow on the ground to hold a decent snowball fight. According to the National Weather Service, two to four inches of snow is predicted to accumulate overnight, with snow continuing into the evening Wednesday.