Aurora Public Schools superintendent finalist for urban education award

AURORA | Aurora Public Schools superintendent Rico Munn has been named a finalist for the 2020 Green-Garner Award, one of the most prestigious awards in urban education.

The award is distributed by the Council of the Great City Schools, a coalition of 76 of the nation’s largest urban school districts. It is given annually to one superintendent or school board member nationwide in recognition of “outstanding contributions in urban education,” according to a news release from Aurora Public Schools.

Munn is one of 20 finalists, which includes educators from Los Angeles, New York City and Baltimore.

“Being recognized as a finalist for this award is a great honor,” Munn said in the release. “It recognizes the relentless work of all our students, staff members, families and community. Aurora Public Schools has shown remarkable resilience in the face of incredible challenges this year and continues to build on its momentum as a district committed to improving outcomes for every student.”

The winner will be announced at the Council’s virtual fall conference on Oct. 15.