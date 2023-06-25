AURORA | Police say they arrested a man suspected in the early Saturday shooting death of a woman in north Aurora.

Aurora SWAT, FAST and DART teams arrested Jevony Gonzalez-Acuna, 32, at about 7 p.m. Saturday somewhere near Parker Road and East Dartmouth Avenue in south Aurora, according to a police statement.

Jevony Gonzalez-Acuna, 32 via Aurora Police Department

Police were called to a home in the 3000 block of Peoria Street at 6:45 a.m. after reports of a shooting there.

“When officers arrived, they found an adult woman that appeared to have succumbed to a gunshot wound,” Aurora Police spokesperson Sydney Edwards said in a statement. The woman was pronounced at the scene. “Police were unable to locate the person that called the incident in.”

Police are asking that prosecutors charge Gonzalez-Acuna with first-degree murder and domestic violence.

The woman’s identity will be released at a later date by coroner officials.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.