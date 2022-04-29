Aurora Police Department participating in drug takeback day Saturday

AURORA | On Saturday, the Aurora Police Department will staff collection sites across the city where people can turn in unwanted, unused or expired prescription drugs, no questions asked.

The initiative is part of the Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Take Back Day, which seeks to curb the abuse of prescription drugs. Unused prescription drugs are at risk of being stolen and misused, according to the DEA’s website, fueling the opioid addiction epidemic.

On the previous takeback day in October, over 4,000 law enforcement agencies nationwide participated in collecting over 744,000 pounds of prescription drugs.

The upcoming takeback will take place on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Locations in Aurora include:

Pickens Technical Center main parking lot, 500 Airport Blvd.

The Medical Center of Aurora at the north parking lot next to the parking garage, 1501 S. Potomac St.

UCHealth University Hospital, 12605 E. 16th Ave.

CU Anschutz Fitzsimons Building, 13001 E. 17th Place

King Soopers, 25701 E. Smoky Hill Road

Walgreens, 10501 E. Colfax Ave.

Southlands Emergency Room, 6159 S. Southlands Pkwy.

A full list of locations in the Denver metro area and other information is available at deatakeback.com.