Aurora man sentenced to 64 years to life in prison in connection to teenage fentanyl overdose death

AURORA | An Aurora man was sentenced Thursday to 64 years to life in prison for distributing fentanyl to a 16-year-old girl who died from an overdose at a party.

Alexander Che-Quiab, 27, was sentenced in Arapahoe County following a six-day trial that ended in May, according to a news release from the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

According to the release, police were called to Che-Quiab’s house in August 2020 on a report of a potential overdose. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation found that Che-Quiab and another adult man had supplied alcohol, marijuana and fentanyl to a group of teenage girls during a social gathering at his home. One of the girls appeared to be experiencing an overdose, but nobody attempted to seek emergency medical care for her, the release said. The next morning, the girl was found unresponsive and 911 was called.

A search of Che-Quiab’s home found 300 pills laced with fentanyl and several bricks of heroin, the release said. The investigation also found that Che-Quiab had sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl that night who he had supplied with a large quantity of alcohol, according to prosecutors.

Che-Quiab was found guilty of manslaughter, two counts of distribution of a controlled substance to a minor, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, sexual assault of a child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and sexual assault.

“As we’ve tragically witnessed, these fentanyl pills can be just as deadly as a bullet,” District Attorney John Kellner said in the release. “It’s important to note that Mr. Che-Quiab had multiple chances to call for medical attention. Instead, he made the cowardly decision to go to sleep and do nothing. He was able to wake up in the morning, but this victim was not.”