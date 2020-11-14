Aurora man gets federal prison time for possessing smattering of illegal guns

AURORA | A federal judge has sentenced an Aurora man to nearly seven years in prison for illegally possessing a cache of stolen firearms, authorities announced Friday.

Jeffrey Olson, 50, was sentenced to six years and eight months in federal prison Tuesday, nearly a year after he pleaded guilty to the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the local U.S. Attorney’s Office. A federal grand jury indicted him on the weapons charge last September.

Officials with the investigations section of the Department of Homeland Security contacted Olson in late March of last year in connection with an unspecified criminal inquiry, according to a news release.

Over the course of two days, federal and local investigators found a total of 14 guns, including two assault rifles in Olson’s car and in an Aurora storage unit on East Mississippi Avenue that was rented under his wife’s name. Four of the five guns found in Olson’s Dodge Ram truck had previously been reported stolen. The same quartet of firearms were loaded when agents seized them.

Olson was on parole for an unspecified crime when authorities contacted him last spring. In 2012, he was sentenced to 16 years in prison for a crime committed in Adams County in 2010. But he served less than half of that sentence, state Department of Corrections records show. He was set to finish his state sentence in November 2021.

Federal authorities suggested that Olson has an extensive rap sheet.

“Olson has a lengthy history that clearly demonstrates he has no regard for the law, as today’s sentence shows,” Steven Cagen, special agent in charge for the Denver office of Homeland Security Investigations, said in a statement.

He is now in federal custody, according to local U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn’s office. He will be required to serve three years of supervised release upon being released from prison later this decade.