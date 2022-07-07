Arapahoe County holding telephone town hall Thursday night to discuss new health department

AURORA | Arapahoe County will be holding another telephone town hall Thursday night to discuss the progress it has made in creating a county public health department.

The town hall begins at 6:30 p.m. and can be watched live at www.arapahoegov.com/1581/Town-Hall-Meetings or by dialing 855-436-3656.

The Arapahoe County health department will launch at the beginning of 2023 following the breakup of the Tri-County Health Department, which will be responsible for public health in the county through the end of this year.

At the meeting, the county will introduce the Foundational Board of Health members and answer questions from the public. The new five-member board was selected by the county commissioners last month, and is responsible for hiring people for the new department and coming up with a budget.

At its second meeting last week, the board selected Tri-County deputy director Jennifer Ludwig to lead the new department.





