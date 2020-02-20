9 injured after juveniles flip stolen truck into car, truck, bus in Aurora

AURORA | Multiple people were injured in a four-vehicle collision Wednesday morning after a stolen pickup truck carrying seven children flipped near the intersection of East Sixth Avenue and Sable Boulevard.

Police in an unmarked cruiser began following a stolen Toyota Tacoma shortly after 11:20 a.m. Feb. 19 after noticing the vehicle near Sable Boulevard and East Mississippi Avenue. The truck was reported stolen from the Moorhead recreation center yesterday, police said. The keys were snatched from an open locker at the Aurora facility.

As officers were following the truck, they watched the vehicle run a red light at Sixth and Sable and crash into another pickup truck, an RTD bus and a City of Aurora Parks and Recreation vehicle. The Tacoma rolled and struck a power box — cutting off electricity in the area — before stopping in a ditch, according to Agent Faith Winter, spokeswoman for the Aurora Police Department.

One of the seven juveniles was apparently driving the stolen truck.

Police had not illuminated their lights, activated their sirens or initiated a formal traffic stop prior to the collision, Winter said.

Medical personnel eventually removed seven children from the stolen truck.

In total, nine people were injured in the collision, Winter said. While seven of the people harmed in the collision were treated for minor injuries, one person sustained serious injuries and another was listed as being in critical condition.

The intersection was closed for several hours Wednesday, but reopened shortly after 3 p.m.

Charges against the unnamed children in the stolen truck are pending.