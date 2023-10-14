DENVER | Three people are dead and three others were wounded after a shooting early Saturday at a party in northeast Denver, adjacent to Aurora, police said.

Denver police were called to a party at about 1:30 a.m. at an industrial storefront at 12445 East 39th Ave., where officers found someone dead with gunshot wounds, police said.

The shooting was in an industrial area between I-70 and Smith Road, east of Peoria Street.

Another five shooting victims were taken to local hospitals, where two of them where pronounced dead, police said.

“Preliminary information indicates that there was a party at an industrial storefront where there’s evidence indicating shots were fired from at least two firearms,” police said in a statement. “At this point, investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting as well as who was involved. No arrests have been made at this time. “

Police provide any information about the age or sex of the shooting victims.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.