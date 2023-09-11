AURORA | An unidentified man and a woman were shot and injured early Sunday during an apparent exchange of gunfire at a north Aurora apartment complex, according to Aurora police.

Dispatchers received calls about gunshots in the area of East Colfax Avenue and Nome Street at about 1:15 a.m., police said in a tweet.

The shooting apparently occurred at Fizsimons Place apartment complex, 1558 Nome St.

“Officers arrived and located two victims, a man and woman, who had been shot,” police said. “The woman had a minor graze wound and the man had a tourniquet applied to his leg by officers.”

Both were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their condition was not reported.

“Officers also discovered (a) number of shell casings, possibly indicating an exchange of gunfire between multiple people,” police said.

Police said no suspects have yet been identified.

Investigators said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.