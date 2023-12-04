AURORA | Police said two people were shot and injured, one critically, and another person was assaulted just after midnight in northwest Aurora.

“The shooting occurred about 12:15 a.m. in the 9500 block of East Colfax,” police said in a social media post. “Two people were shot, one sustained critical injuries but is stable as of early this morning. A third person was physically assaulted.”

Police alerted residents in the area of East 13th Avenue and Clinton street early Monday that suspects were running from the shooting scene in the area and that numerous police were searching for them.

“A large perimeter was set up after the shooting and a person of interest has been taken into custody,” police said later Monday.

The shooting victim who was critically injured was listed in stable condition later Monday as well, police said.

No other details were released.