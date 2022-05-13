1 dies in fire that destroyed eight mobile homes in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. | One person died in a fire that destroyed eight mobile homes in Colorado Springs, authorities said Friday.

The female victim who died in Thursday’s fire has been tentatively identified, El Paso County Deputy Coroner Dawn Miller told The Associated Press, but her name has not been released yet.

Authorities say venting propane tanks and gusty winds helped spread the fire at the Skylark Mobile Home Park. Firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames towering upwards of 50 feet (15 meters). Firefighters quickly controlled the blaze, which did not spread beyond the homes.

The fire was one of three that broke out in Colorado’s second-largest city Thursday. It took firefighters about 12 minutes to get to the mobile home park, in part because of another wildfire that was threatening homes across town. That fire caused minor damage to a couple of homes and fences.

Another wildfire that broke out Thursday in the foothills southwest of the city and led to the evacuation of about 40 homes was still considered a threat on Friday. The fire near the former mining town of Cripple Creek had spread to 400 acres as of Friday morning with no containment, The Gazette reported.