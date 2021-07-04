1 dead after motorized paragliders crash into Pueblo lake

PUEBLO | Authorities say one man died and another survived after crashing their motorized paragliders into Lake Pueblo at Lake Pueblo State Park on Saturday morning.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife told news outlets that witnesses say the two men were skimming the lake’s surface with their feet when they crashed.

One man survived but the other apparently drowned after becoming tangled in the parachute, fan and ropes, parks officials said.

Park rangers recovered the body of the man who died. Officials said Pueblo County Coroner’s Office will try to determine the cause of death. Names haven’t been released.

“This is a tragic loss of life,” said Lake Pueblo State Park Manager Joe Stadterman. “And it underscores the importance of being extremely careful around the water. If you are fishing on the shore, boating or even gliding over the water, we strongly urge you to wear a life jacket.”